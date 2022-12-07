07.12.2022 07:10:24

Axon Enterprise Prices Private Offering Of $600 Mln Of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027

(RTTNews) - Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) announced the pricing of its private offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027.

Axon also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional $90 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes, for settlement within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the Notes are issued.

The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $500 million or $575 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full.

The sale of the Notes is expected to close on December 9, 2022.

Axon estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $585.8 million (or approximately $673.8 million if the initial purchasers fully exercise their option to purchase additional notes), after deducting the initial purchasers' discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Axon plans to use $61.5 million of the net proceeds to pay the cost of certain convertible note hedge transactions described below. Axon intends to use the remaining net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, providing capital to support its growth and to acquire or invest in product lines, products, services or technologies.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Axon Enterprisemehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Axon Enterprisemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Axon Enterprise 161,44 0,02% Axon Enterprise

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Chinas Corona-Politik im Fokus: ATX und DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Donnerstag um die Nulllinie. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen