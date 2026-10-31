Axon Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1C16R / ISIN: GRS197003007
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31.10.2026 02:38:01
Axon Enterprise vs. Fastly: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Fastly Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLY) requires balancing the steady growth of public safety infrastructure against the high-velocity demands of modern edge cloud computing and content delivery.
Axon Enterprise provides mission-critical tools for law enforcement while Fastly powers the digital experiences of global media brands. This comparison examines their financials and risk profiles to help you determine which is the better buy.
Axon Enterprise provides hardware and cloud software for public safety, including Taser devices, body cameras, and digital evidence management. Within the world of defense stocks, the company is unique for its integrated ecosystem of connected hardware alongside cloud-based software such as Axon Evidence and Axon Records. This software-heavy approach allows the company to lock in long-term contracts with law enforcement agencies and federal entities.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Axon Enterprise
|382,10
|-1,75%
|Fastly
|20,50
|-7,49%
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