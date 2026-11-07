Axon Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1C16R / ISIN: GRS197003007
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07.11.2026 17:07:02
Axon Enterprise vs. Figma: Do Tasers or Cloud Services Make for a Better Stock Buy for 2027?
Investors often compare hardware giants with software disruptors when looking for the next big growth story. Choosing between Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) and Figma Inc. (NYSE:FIG) involves weighing physical safety infrastructure against digital design platforms.
Axon Enterprise leads the market for law enforcement technology, providing both hardware and cloud software solutions for agencies worldwide. Figma offers a cloud-based design platform that facilitates collaboration among product teams and developers. Both companies leverage cloud services to scale their businesses, but they operate in vastly different sectors with unique financial profiles.
Axon Enterprise provides hardware and software solutions primarily for public safety agencies, positioning it as a unique player among defense stocks. In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025, the company highlighted its integrated network of Taser devices and cloud software. Its primary customer vertical remains U.S. law enforcement, though it is expanding rapidly into international markets, federal agencies, and commercial enterprises.
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|Axon Enterprise
|281,60
|-17,59%
|Figma
|16,80
|-10,26%
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