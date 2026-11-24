Investors searching for exposure to mission-critical software and hardware often compare Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR). Both companies leverage sophisticated technology to solve complex problems for large institutions.

Axon specializes in public safety tools and cloud evidence management for law enforcement. Palantir provides massive data integration and artificial intelligence infrastructure for government and corporate clients. As both companies expand their digital platforms, determining which is the more attractive buy requires a look at their recent financial performance.

Axon Enterprise provides a comprehensive ecosystem of hardware and software designed for law enforcement and public safety professionals. Its product line includes Taser devices, body-worn cameras, and the Axon Evidence platform, which allows agencies to manage digital records securely. The company is actively expanding its presence among defense stocks and international markets across Europe and Asia. No single customer represented more than 10% of total net sales in 2025, which provides a diversified revenue base.

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