Axon Enterprise Aktie
WKN DE: A2DPZU / ISIN: US05464C1018
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31.10.2026 03:22:01
Axon Enterprise vs. ServiceNow: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
High-growth tech investors often weigh industry leaders against each other to find the best long-term value. Today, this comparison looks at Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to see which stock is a better buy.
Axon specializes in public safety hardware and cloud software, while ServiceNow provides an artificial intelligence platform for enterprise workflow management. While they serve different markets, both companies leverage high-margin software-as-a-service models to drive growth. This article examines their financials, business strategies, and current valuations to help you decide which belongs in your portfolio.
In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, Axon noted that it builds public safety hardware and cloud-based software. As a leader among defense stocks, the company serves federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and international governmental entities. There is no customer concentration in its revenue stream, as no single client represented more than 10% of total net sales over the last three years.
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Analysen zu Axon Enterprise
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Axon Enterprise
|382,10
|-1,75%
|ServiceNow Inc
|94,00
|-3,25%
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