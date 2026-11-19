Choosing between a leader in public safety and a titan of enterprise automation involves weighing high-growth hardware against AI-integrated software. Is Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) or UiPath Inc.(NYSE:PATH) the better long-term play?

Axon dominates the law enforcement technology space with its integrated ecosystem of body cameras and cloud software. UiPath helps large organizations automate repetitive tasks using artificial intelligence and business orchestration. While they serve different markets, both leverage software-as-a-service models to drive recurring revenue, making them interesting candidates for investors looking toward 2027.

Axon Enterprise sells Taser devices, body cameras, and cloud evidence management software primarily to law enforcement and first responders. It also serves fire departments, emergency medical services, and commercial enterprises. No single customer accounted for more than 10% of total net sales in its latest annual report, indicating a well-distributed client base.

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