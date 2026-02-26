Axon Holdings Aktie

Axon Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C16R / ISIN: GRS197003007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.02.2026 17:39:09

Axon Stock Is On Fire, But Here's the Bad News

Axon (NASDAQ: AXON) reported great growth again in the fourth quarter, but that came at the expense of profitability. This isn't a new challenge for Axon, which has compounded revenue growth in excess of 30% for years, but it does raise questions about what investors should think about the current multiples and management's stock-based compensation. I covered all of this, including how new products have led to a big increase in backlog, in the video below. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 25, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 26, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Axon Holdings SA

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.