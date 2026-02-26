Axon Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1C16R / ISIN: GRS197003007
|
26.02.2026 17:39:09
Axon Stock Is On Fire, But Here's the Bad News
Axon (NASDAQ: AXON) reported great growth again in the fourth quarter, but that came at the expense of profitability. This isn't a new challenge for Axon, which has compounded revenue growth in excess of 30% for years, but it does raise questions about what investors should think about the current multiples and management's stock-based compensation. I covered all of this, including how new products have led to a big increase in backlog, in the video below. *Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 25, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 26, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Axon Holdings SA
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.