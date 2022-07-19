Axonius Recognized as a Top Emerging Vendor in Security by CRN for Second Year in a Row

Correlated Partner Program sees impressive growth in the last year, bringing cybersecurity asset management to hundreds more customers

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axonius , a leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named the company to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. The annual list recognizes the fast-rising organizations with a demonstrated commitment to delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions to their channel partners and customers.

Axonius' Correlated Partner Program helps partners drive strategic conversations with customers — cementing them as trusted advisors who provide insight into their organization's security and vulnerability landscape. Axonius is the first and only cybersecurity asset management platform that gives organizations a comprehensive understanding of their asset security, including where coverage gaps exist, while automatically validating and enforcing security protocols. With the massive sprawl of software, systems, and devices contributing resulting in more complexity every day, Axonius offers partners unique growth opportunities by helping their customers better manage their IT and security environments.

"We are honored to have been recognized by CRN for the second year in a row as an emerging vendor in the security space," said Mark Daggett, Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Axonius. "This recognition is a testament of our dedication to our partners. At Axonius, our partner program offers a solution that gives customers the confidence they need to solve real world threats within their organizations. Our goal is to always create a solution that is easy to deploy, easy to use, and financially rewarding for both our partners and our customers."

Following a $200 million Series E funding round , Axonius continues to scale and receive recognition for its excellence, including being named to CRN's inaugural MES Matters - Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket list. The Correlated Partner Program is no exception.

Axonius' Correlated Partner Program has seen striking growth since its 2020 creation. The program now boasts an extensive network of more than 180 partners globally, including recent expansions into APAC and LATAM. During the first half of 2022, the program added almost 50 new partners, including many recognized leaders, which chose to partner with Axonius based on customer demand. More than 65% of new annual recurring revenue (ARR) has come through channel partnerships, and deal registrations have more than tripled.

Earlier this year, the Correlated Partner Program received a 5-star ranking on CRN's 2022 Partner Program Guide. Channel and Alliances leader, Mark Dagget, was also recognized for his leadership of Axonius' Correlated Partner Program by CRN, being named to their annual Channel Chiefs list .

The Axonius Correlated Partner Program enables partners to solve their customers' asset management challenges simply while driving growth and revenue. Partners include global leaders such as GuidePoint Security, Optiv, Trace3, and Orange Cyberdefense. Learn more about the Axonius Correlated Partner Program .

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of assets, including devices and cloud assets, user accounts, and SaaS applications, for customers around the world.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

