Axon's Next Growth Product Is Here

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Axon (NASDAQ: AXON) released third-quarter earnings in November 2021, the company made a surprising announcement that it would start to sell more products to the general public. That expanded the company's addressable market from those with a badge to any citizen who is looking for protection.The implication for Axon's products is that it would have a law enforcement side and a consumer products side, with tasers and potentially cameras for the masses. This week we got a peek at what that strategy looks like and how this growth stock hopes to keep the momentum going. Image source: Axon.Continue reading