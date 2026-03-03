Axos Financial Aktie
WKN DE: A2N5Y2 / ISIN: US05465C1009
|
03.03.2026 15:10:08
Axos Financial Shares Up 34% in 12 Months as One Fund Discloses $3 Million Trim
On February 17, 2026, PMC FIG Opportunities reported selling 33,048 shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX), an estimated $2.72 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2026, PMC FIG Opportunities reduced its holdings in Axos Financial by 33,048 shares. The estimated transaction value was $2.72 million, based on average closing prices during the fourth quarter. The stake’s quarter-end value decreased by $2.79 million, a figure that incorporates both the share sale and changes in Axos Financial’s stock price during the period.Axos Financial is a digital-focused regional bank delivering diversified financial services to consumers and businesses nationwide. The company leverages technology to streamline operations and provide a broad range of banking and securities products. Its scalable platform and emphasis on efficiency position it competitively within the evolving financial services sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
