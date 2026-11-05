Axsome Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2AA7B / ISIN: US05464T1043
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05.11.2026 20:17:43
Axsome Therapeutics vs. BioNTech: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Choosing between a high-growth specialist and a cash-rich mRNA pioneer requires weighing current momentum against long-term potential. Both Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) offer distinct paths for investors.
Axsome is rapidly scaling a portfolio focused on central nervous system disorders, aiming for market leadership in depression and sleep medicine. BioNTech, famous for its COVID-19 vaccine, is now reinvesting its capital into a vast pipeline of cancer immunotherapies. Investors must decide which risk-reward profile better suits their goals.
Axsome Therapeutics operates within the competitive landscape of biotech stocks, focusing on therapies for central nervous system conditions. Its current portfolio includes treatments for depression, Alzheimer's disease agitation, migraine, and narcolepsy. The company commercializes products like AUVELITY and SUNOSI using its own internal sales and marketing infrastructure in the United States. It also utilizes licensing agreements, such as its partnership with Pharmanovia for marketing SUNOSI in Europe and the Middle East. Axsome relies on third-party contract research organizations and manufacturers for clinical trials and production.
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Nachrichten zu Axsome Therapeutics Inc
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01.11.26
|Ausblick: Axsome Therapeutics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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18.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Axsome Therapeutics zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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09.08.26
|Ausblick: Axsome Therapeutics stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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26.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Axsome Therapeutics legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Axsome Therapeutics Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc
|118,50
|2,86%
|BioNTech (ADRs)
|78,25
|2,02%
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