CRISPR Therapeutics Aktie

CRISPR Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AT0Z / ISIN: CH0334081137

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11.09.2026 16:30:10

Axsome Therapeutics vs. CRISPR Therapeutics: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The healthcare sector is evolving as traditional drug development meets revolutionary gene editing. Investors are now choosing between Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) for their medical portfolios.

Axsome focuses on commercializing treatments for central nervous system disorders, while CRISPR is a leader in gene-based medicines using its flagship platform. Both companies are at critical stages of their development. They offer different risk and reward profiles for investors interested in the future of medicine and the biotech industry.

Axsome Therapeutics develops therapies for central nervous system (CNS) conditions including depression, migraine, and narcolepsy. It currently markets medicines such as AUVELITY and SUNOSI in the United States, with SUNOSI also reaching international markets. In June 2026, the company settled patent litigation for SUNOSI, which helps clear the path for its continued commercial focus among biotech stocks.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Axsome Therapeutics Inc 182,55 0,88% Axsome Therapeutics Inc
CRISPR Therapeutics AG 44,65 -0,92% CRISPR Therapeutics AG

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