Medicines Aktie

Medicines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 938858 / ISIN: US5846881051

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18.09.2026 14:40:01

Axsome Therapeutics vs. Revolution Medicines: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between a commercial-stage drugmaker and a clinical biotech requires balancing current sales against potential. For investors, Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) offer two distinct paths toward growth.

Axsome focuses on central nervous system disorders with several products already on the market generating meaningful cash. Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology firm targeting difficult-to-treat cancers through its proprietary platform. While both operate in a high-stakes industry, their financial profiles and overall maturity levels differ significantly.

Axsome develops therapies for central nervous system conditions like depression and migraine. It currently commercializes three products in the United States, including Auvelity and Sunosi. This dual approach of internal development and licensing allows it to scale quickly among biotech stocks.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Axsome Therapeutics Inc 180,45 -3,22% Axsome Therapeutics Inc
Revolution Medicines Inc Registered Shs 166,20 -2,75% Revolution Medicines Inc Registered Shs

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