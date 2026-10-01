Vertex Aktie

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ISIN: PLVRTEX00010

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01.10.2026 20:57:35

Axsome Therapeutics vs. Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Which Biotech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) means weighing aggressive revenue growth against established, highly profitable dominance in the global biotechnology market. Which is the better buy today?

Axsome focuses on central nervous system disorders with a rapidly expanding commercial portfolio, while Vertex is a cash flow powerhouse led by its cystic fibrosis treatments. Both companies represent different risk and reward profiles in the healthcare market, making them favorites for various types of investors.

Axsome Therapeutics focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for central nervous system conditions, including depression, migraine, and narcolepsy. As a growing player among biotech stocks, the company generates revenue from its approved products, Auvelity and Sunosi. It has recently resolved patent litigation for Sunosi through settlement agreements that establish a framework for generic entry starting in 2040, providing long-term clarity for that specific product line.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Axsome Therapeutics Inc 161,05 -0,43% Axsome Therapeutics Inc
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. 449,95 -0,34% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

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