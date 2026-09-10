Axsome Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2AA7B / ISIN: US05464T1043
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10.09.2026 19:10:08
Axsome Therapeutics vs. Viking Therapeutics: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Is it better to own a company already selling drugs or one with a potential blockbuster in testing? Investors are weighing Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) against Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to decide.
Axsome focuses on commercializing treatments for depression and sleep disorders, showing significant revenue growth. Viking is a clinical-stage developer targeting the massive obesity market but has no products on the market yet. Both represent different stages of growth within the biotech world, making them popular choices for healthcare-minded portfolios.
Axsome develops and sells treatments for central nervous system conditions such as depression, migraines, and narcolepsy. It is a prominent name among biotech stocks, with a portfolio that includes Auvelity, Sunosi, and Symbravo. The company recently entered a settlement that grants license rights to five generic manufacturers for Sunosi starting in 2040, providing long-term clarity on its patent life and market position. In its latest annual report, filed in early 2026, the company noted it had over 900 full-time employees to support its commercial reach.
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Analysen zu Viking Therapeutics Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc
|180,95
|0,36%
|Viking Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|84,01
|-1,25%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc
|27,70
|-1,95%
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