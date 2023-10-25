Axtria Recognized for Six Technologies in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2023

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria Inc., a global leader of award-winning cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences industry, has been recognized for six technologies in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Life Sciences (LS) Commercial Operations in 2023. This Hype Cycle provides CIOs with strategic input by tracking maturity levels and adoption rates of key technologies to guide commercialization planning and investments.

Gartner has recognized Axtria in:

Augmented Analytics in LS

Personalization Engines in LS

D&A Platforms in Commercial LS

AI in Commercial Operations

Advanced Decision Support for Sales

Sales Performance Management in LS

"We're honored to have been recognized for six technologies in the Gartner® Hype CycleTM for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2023," said Jaswinder "Jassi" Chadha, Axtria's Co-Founder and CEO. "At Axtria, we're committed to delivering solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete the journey from data to insights to action."

In the Gartner Hype Cycle, it is explained that "Life science organizations strive to balance innovation and operational value delivery. This Hype Cycle provides CIOs with strategic input by tracking maturity levels and adoption rates of key technologies to guide commercialization planning and investments."

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of award-winning cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria's solutions are used to digitally transform the entire product commercialization process, supporting RWE/HEOR, medical affairs, pricing and market access, product launch and post-launch, and marketing and sales operations to drive growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Our focus is on delivering solutions that help pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies complete the journey from data to insights to action and get superior returns from their investments. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, Axtria is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption and taking actions that advance societal goals. For more information, visit www.axtria.com.

