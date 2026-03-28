Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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28.03.2026 02:23:59
AXT's CEO Sold Shares Worth $1.4 Million. Is Now the Time to Sell or Buy the Stock?
Morris S. Young, CEO of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI), reported the indirect sale of 30,832 shares of common stock for a total consideration of approximately $1.41 million, according to the March 12, 2026 SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($45.60).AXT operates at scale in the semiconductor materials sector, leveraging proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology to deliver high-performance substrates for critical applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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