Axxess and CellTrak Expand EVV Partnership

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and DALLAS, Texas, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CellTrak, a leading provider of comprehensive electronic visit verification, communication and compliance solutions for home and community care, and Axxess, a leading home healthcare technology company, announced today an integration to provide thousands of home health and home care agencies seamless electronic visit verification in more states.

Axxess' partnership with CellTrak expands their relationship to provide Axxess clients a seamless electronic visit verification capability to satisfy requirements by payors in the more than 40 states serviced by CellTrak.

"This partnership enables us to deliver even more value to our clients," said John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess. "CellTrak's EVVLink enables connection to multiple state aggregators where our clients are located across the country, and provides the technology and seamless integration to ensure the requirements of the 21st Century Cures Act are met."

Added Andrew Kaboff, Chief Revenue Officer and Founder of CellTrak: "We're pleased to provide a valuable integration to Axxess and its clients as they continue to grow. This single interface allows Axxess to streamline the complexities of unique EVV and other mandated information by the different mandates of payors ensuring regulatory compliance and improved care management reporting. EVVLink helps agencies get paid faster, with lower audit risk."

CellTrak's EVVLink seamlessly transmits EVV data and other required information to entities such as state aggregators and MCOs, who use it for EVV monitoring, claims processing, and regulatory compliance. Axxess is using the CellTrak EVVLink to empower providers to:

Speed payment and comply with EVV regulations by automatically sending accurate, timely and compliant information to multiple state and MCO aggregators;

Save time and streamline workflows with one solution that joins data from multiple point-of-care sources and delivers it where needed; and

Reduce audit risk and minimize errors with alert management and exception.

CellTrak EVVLink can transmit required information to any entity, or to multiple entities, as needed. This streamlines reporting workflows, particularly for organizations that operate in multiple states. To learn more about CellTrak EVVLink please contact us at evvinfo@celltrak.com or visit www.celltrak.com

About CellTrak

People receive exceptional healthcare in their home or community when their care providers use CellTrak's mobile healthcare solution. Home care, home health and hospice/palliative care agencies in the US, Canada, and the UK deliver higher quality care, communicate more effectively, improve compliance, reduce costs, and increase productivity with CellTrak. Today, CellTrak's complete, integrated software-as-a-service solution supports over one million visits per week, facilitating care delivery and real-time field force management, automating data collection, and providing information for business and care optimization. It includes application formats for all types of caregivers that run on the leading mobile devices; portals for efficient, coordinated care delivery across the patient healthcare team; interfaces to EHRs and back office systems; and supports adoption and optimization across the agency. For more information visit www.celltrak.com.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading home healthcare technology company, providing solutions that improve care for more than 2 million patients nationwide and are trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use, innovative software solutions, empowering home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

