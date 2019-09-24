Axxess Partners with Swift Medical to Enhance Wound Care Offerings And Help Home Health Clients Thrive Under PDGM

DALLAS and TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, a leading home healthcare technology company, is partnering with Swift Medical , the world leader in wound care technology, to provide thousands of home health agencies access to advanced wound care management.

"Swift Medical's wound management capabilities complement what Axxess provides within our solution and enables us to deliver even more value to our clients," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess. "This new partnership provides transformative technology solutions to our clients, and gives them another critical tool to help them thrive under PDGM."

"Wound management is a critical part of home care, and we're pleased to partner with Axxess to extend our accurate measurement and tracking technology to more patients, improve outcomes for those patients, and significantly improve clinical management in home care," said Carlo Perez, CEO of Swift Medical. "More than a third of all home care patients suffer from chronic wounds. Swift Skin and Wound is the leading digital wound care solution, helping to heal more than 10,000 wounds a month in more than 1,000 healthcare facilities throughout the United States."

The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM) , a new payment model to reimburse home health agencies for patient care, takes effect for home health agencies on January 1, 2020.

"PDGM brings a new opportunity for home health agencies to be compensated for providing high-quality wound care," said Phil Wigmore, Vice President of Swift Medical.

"Axxess is a like-minded organization with a history of providing high-quality software and services that improve patient health, decrease the cost of care and enhance the patient experience, and we're looking forward to working with their clients to improve patient care."

Swift Skin and Wound provides value to home health agencies through accurate and validated wound measurements and increased compliance with streamlined wound care workflows that enable home health providers to grow their wound care capacity.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading home healthcare technology company, providing solutions that improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide and are trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use, innovative software solutions, empowering home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Swift

Swift is the world leader in digital wound care management, delivering advanced wound care visualization and touchless measurement through its smartphone-ready Swift Skin and Wound software. Swift streamlines clinical and administrative wound care management workflows, from image capture and automatic risk scoring to assessment scheduling and claims submission. Today, Skin and Wound is in use by more than 1,700 healthcare organizations to monitor over 150,000 patients and streamline over $1 billion in reimbursements. To learn how Swift has digitized and transformed wound care, visit https://swiftmedical.com .

