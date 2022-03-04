Aya Healthcare Named to Staffing Industry Analysts 2022 Best Staffing Firms to Work For

DLC, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the largest healthcare staffing company in the U.S., was named to the Staffing Industry Analysts 2022 Best Staffing Firms to Work For in North America. Out of nearly 300 agencies surveyed for this prestigious recognition, Aya was one of eight awarded in the firms over 500 Employees category. Independently surveyed, evaluated and reviewed, employees at each staffing firm were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories including diversity and inclusion, manager effectiveness, benefits and compensation, teamwork and trust in senior leaders.

"Our employees have been working tirelessly to ensure hospitals and healthcare facilities had the staff needed to help our nation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Amber Zeeb, VP of Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare. "We're grateful for their dedication and passion to help others, and we value and appreciate our team for going above-and-beyond every day."

Aya regularly seeks employee feedback with company-wide questionnaires and surveys throughout the year and utilizes the responses to find new areas for improvement. The company's unique culture has been recognized both locally and nationally, making Aya a highly sought-after employer across the country.

Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, CA, with additional offices in Sacramento and Los Angeles. Additionally, Aya also has a presence in Seattle, WA, Battle Creek, MI and Dallas, TX. Most of Aya's corporate employees have a choice to work from the office or remotely. Aya is always searching for top talent to join their industry-leading team. If you're interested in a career that allows you to make an impact every day, apply today: https://www.ayahealthcare.com/corporate-careers.

