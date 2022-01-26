Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
26.01.2022 04:54:38
Ayala, Russell backcourt dooms Rutgers in Maryland win
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored a season-high 23 points, Eric Ayala added 22 and the two combined to bury 10 3-pointers to help Maryland past Rutgers 68-60 on Tuesday night.Not until the end did the Scarlet Knights reduce their double-digit deficit which Maryland enforced most of the game.Ayala’s layup started a 19-3 first-half run that lasted eight minutes. Maryland went to halftime with a 38-26 lead on the strength of 53.8% shooting (14 for 26) including 6 for 12 from 3-point range.For Rutgers, Geo Baker did his part to try and keep the Scarlet Knights in it, scoring 14 points on going 4 for 6 from behind the 3-point line.Maryland recorded a season-high 12-made 3s in 25 attempts. Ayala’s five 3s moved him to fifth-place all-time in the program for made buckets beyond the arc. Now with 200, he sits 39 shy of tying Juan Dixon for the top spot.Ayala finished 5 for 9 and Russell 5 for 8 from deep. Russell entered just 2 for 14 from 3-point range n his last five games.Baker and Ron Harper Jr. scored 16 points apiece. Clifford Omoruyi scored 11 with 13 rebounds and Caleb McConnell scored 11. Rutgers beat Maryland 70-59 on its home court on Jan. 15. The Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) host Indiana on Saturday while Rutgers (11-8, 5-4) heads to Nebraska for a Saturday contest against the Cornhuskers.___More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25這篇文章 Ayala, Russell backcourt dooms Rutgers in Maryland win 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ayala Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ayala Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!