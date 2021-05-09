Azadea.com UAE Signs Exclusive Online Partnership with Urban Outfitters

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering lifestyle retail brand Azadea.com has proudly announced yet another exciting first for the Middle East e-commerce scene through an exclusive digital partnership with international brand, Urban Outfitters. The alliance has led to Azadea.com becoming the first of its kind to launch the multinational lifestyle retail brand online across the MENA region and comes following the spiralling success of the only Urban Outfitters retail store to open in the UAE. Azadea Group first published its partnership with Urban Outfitters back in 2018 where it revealed its involvement in managing the brand's expansion. Due to the drastic global shift towards digitalization and fast-growing online demands, Azadea Group warmly welcomes Urban Outfitters to a new partnership that aims to connect consumers both online and offline. Urban Outfitters, which currently operates in over 15 countries worldwide, has joined Azadea Group's mission to adapt to the digital global landscape and the much-anticipated concepts emerging throughout the Middle East.

Boasting a flourishing portfolio of lifestyle retailers, Azadea Group has consistently demonstrated its success in representing an ever-increasing number of iconic global brands throughout the Middle East and Africa over the past 40 years. Operating more than 40 leading franchise concepts across MENA, Azadea.com is mostly known for its repertoire of big name clients and exceptional management of experiential brand concepts.

Azadea.com already collaborates with a multitude of well-known brands such as Mango, Reserved,Missguided, Boggi Milano, Adidas, Bershka, Decathlon, Virgin Megastore and many more. Their latest contract with Urban Outfitters Inc. reflects the fresh global vision towards developing high-end online shopping experiences.

Urban Outfitters started its mission in 1970 where it began selling an extensive range of apparel, homeware and accessories that remain, to this day, one-of-a-kind. The international lifestyle company operates a number of world-class brands that include Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People and Terrain and offers a combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding. Selling an array of hand-picked pieces and vintage styles, and by collaborating with third-party brands to curate collections of unique merchandise, Urban Outfitters has developed a dominant brand identity that continues to thrive globally.

The recent alliance between Azadea.com and Urban Outfitters is introduced at a significant time where focus on e-commerce opportunities in the Middle East is at its most impressionable. Azadea.com firmly believes that the strategic venture introducing Urban Outfitters to the Middle East e-commerce industry is a well-timed move that resonates clearly with the market and provides space for substantial growth and success.

Media Contact:

Shaheer Usmani

0567692184