Azamara® Reveals Destinations to Sail to Now, Next Year, and In the Future

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara, the boutique cruise line dedicated to Destination Immersion®, announces the brand's recommended voyages for travelers looking to sail now, next year, and in 2021/2022, highlighting a holiday voyage, 2020 maiden ports, and 27 new sailings for 2021 and Winter/Spring 2022.

Where to Sail Now, a Holiday Voyage Not to Miss:

Travelers can add an extra dimension of destination immersion to their travels by joining one of Azamara's 15-Night New Year's Eve in Rio Voyage, setting sail December 21, 2019. Azamara Pursuit will depart from Buenos Aires for Montevideo, where guests will experience an overnight in the destination before venturing to São Paulo and Ilhabela, where guests will have the opportunity to spend late nights in both destinations. Additional highlights include Paraty, where guests will have the opportunity to tour Cachaca distillery – home to the national liquor of Brazil – and Buzios, a small fishing village that was originally settled by European pirates and slave traders. To ring in the New Year, Azamara is bringing guests to Rio De Janeiro, where excursions range from joining a professional photographer through the street of Rio to capture the beauty of the destination and then to the heart of all the festivities on Copacabana Beach to ring in 2020 with fireworks and explosions of color and light.

Voyages to Book Next Year – 2020 Maiden Ports:

In 2020, Azamara will be taking its fleet, for the first time, to 41 maiden ports across the world. Starting off the year in paradise, travelers on the 15-Night Tahiti & New Zealand Voyage will visit Bora Bora, French Polynesia, which grants the opportunity for ocean-lovers to experience a Aquasafari Underwater Walk amongst colorful coral reef and marine life. With a variety of experiences, other new destinations include Abardeen, Scotland, where guests on the 11-Night Scotland Intensive Voyage can participate in a "Castle Crawl" to the areas collection of fortresses, including Craigievar Castle and Drum Castle. Further up north, passengers on the 13-Night Iceland Intensive Voyage will stop in Husavik, Iceland and visit the famous Whale Museum, where they will learn about the history, habits, and ongoing conservation efforts to protect the local population. Switching continents, sun-seeking cruisers on the 22-Night Western Africa Journey can visit Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and make their way to the nearby former French Colonial Capital of Grand Bassam, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the National Costume Museum.

Looking Ahead – Sailings on the Horizon:

With the addition of 27 new itineraries to Azamara's 2021 and winter/spring 2022 sailings, the brand is taking exploration to new heights with over 140 overnight stays around the world to deepen traveler's discovery of destinations including Eastern Europe. For example, guests sailing on the 14-night Black Sea voyage, which departs on July 20, 2021, will uncover the ancient secrets of the region, which some believe is the site of the lost city of Atlantis. Kicking off in Athens – Europe's oldest city – travelers will journey to the Greco-Roman city of Ephesus, followed by a visit to the resort town of Varna, Bulgaria; Constanta, Romana; and opulent, Odessa, Ukraine. While in Odessa, guests can visit Shustov Cognac Museum to learn about its history and dynasty, wine making and distillation of spirits, followed by a tasting of four different brandies in the tasting room.

About Azamara®

Azamara® is an upmarket cruise line and the leader in Destination Immersion®, with three mid-sized ships sailing to all seven continents of the world. The boutique-style ships allow them to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller less-visited hidden gems. Azamara's commitment to creating immersive experiences for travelers to connect with local cultures, allows guests to travel deeper with longer stays, more overnights, and night touring. Guests can experience a boutique hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, beverages, AzAmazing Evenings® – an exclusive, bespoke event designed specifically for Azamara guests to immerse themselves in their destination and more. Azamara holds prestigious awards, further exemplifying the line's commitment to Destination Immersion®, including 2019 USA Today Readers' Choice for "Best Boutique Cruise Line" and 2018 Cruise Critic Editor's Picks Awards for "Best Shore Excursions." In 2019, Azamara will take guests to 316 ports in 78 countries, including 268 late nights and 150 overnights. In 2020, Azamara will take guests to 294 ports in 76 countries, including 279 late nights and 162 overnights. Additional information can be found on www.azamara.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azamara-reveals-destinations-to-sail-to-now-next-year-and-in-the-future-300972558.html

SOURCE Azamara