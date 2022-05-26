Azamara's Entire Fleet of Four Ships Returns to Service

With Azamara Journey returning to sail today, the fleet's four ships are all sailing the high seas

MIAMI, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara, the upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences, is excited to announce that its entire fleet of four ships has officially returned to the high seas. The full fleet is welcoming guests onboard with country intensive itineraries, immersive land programs, and more overnights in each port, allowing travelers to fully immerse themselves in each destination.

"I am beyond thankful to our hard-working team and dedicated crew members for all the incredible work and effort that has brought us to this exciting moment," says Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara. "Thanks to them, our four-ship fleet are all sailing for the first time ever, allowing us even more opportunities to immerse our guests in the smaller ports and hidden gem destinations of the world."

As its fleet returns to service, Azamara continues to reinforce its commitment to Destination Immersion® experiences – the independent cruise line will visit 362 unique ports around the world, with 392 overnight stays, 862 late nights, and over 3,000 shore excursions, nearly 1,000 of which have been created since the pandemic began. Onboard restaurants, including Discoveries and Windows Café, have redesigned each menu to feature World Cuisine Selection dishes, highlighting a variety of countries visited by Azamara ships. Guests sailing on Azamara Onward can experience the new and exclusive specialty venue, Atlas Bar, offering innovative artisanal cocktails including the Grand Bazaar, London Fog Martini, and the Tuscany Delight.

Azamara's newest ship, Azamara Onward, celebrated its launch with an exciting naming ceremony and traditional christening in Monte Carlo on May 2. Following the ceremony, Azamara Onward embarked on an 11-Night Maiden Voyage throughout the Mediterranean, departing from Monte Carlo and concluding with an overnight stay in Ravenna, Italy. Azamara Onward is currently in the midst of a 7-Night Greece Intensive Voyage. Azamara Journey returns to service today embarking on a 10-Night Greece Intensive Voyage, while Azamara Pursuit sets sail today for a 5-Night Grand Prix Weekend Voyage, and Azamara Quest embarks on a 9-Night Spring Med & Grand Prix Voyage.

Azamara's four ships will sail Europe this summer, before heading to Asia, Australia, South America, and more global destinations. Voyage highlights include:

10-Night Greece Intensive Voyage aboard Azamara Journey

Azamara Journey returns to service with a 10-Night Greece Intensive Voyage, a country Azamara knows best as its small ships have access to 22 more ports than any other cruise line. This sailing begins and ends in Athens , Europe's oldest city, and includes five late stays in port, giving travelers ample time to partake in Mykonos ' buzzing nightlife or enjoy a stunning sunset view from 900 feet above sea level in Santorini's capital, Fira . Travelers will also have the opportunity to travel inland on a shore excursion to the Meteora Monastery in Volos , built hundreds of feet in the air on soaring sandstone rock faces, or relax on the sands of picture-perfect beaches in Kavala .





Azamara Mykonos Santorini's Fira Meteora Volos Kavala 8-Night Islands Of The Med Voyage aboard Azamara Onward

This 8-night sailing aboard Azamara's newest ship brings guests to some of the Mediterranean's most beloved islands, in addition to a few off the beaten path. The unique port of Olbia is a gateway to Italy's "Emerald Coast," offering beautiful beaches and hip restaurants. In the Spanish Isles, two late stays allow guests to discover Mahon , perched high atop a cliff with an array of shops, cafes, and restaurants, and Palma de Mallorca , home to the world's largest underground lake. This voyage also offers a golf program by Azamara's longtime partner, PerryGolf .





Azamara's Olbia Mahon Palma Mallorca Azamara's PerryGolf 16-Night Portuguese Pursuit Voyage aboard Azamara Pursuit

This 16-night voyage aboard Azamara Pursuit takes guests from one of the world's oldest cities, Lisbon , to Rio De Janeiro , home to the iconic Christ the Redeemer, including stops in Mindelo , Cape Verde and Salvador De Bahia , Brazil . Two back-to-back late stays in the Canary Islands allow travelers to soak up all the beauty of La Palma and partake in all the festivities on Tenerife. On a shore excursion in Madeira, adventurers can climb into a 4x4 to discover natural wonders of the island that most visitors never see.





Azamara Mindelo Bahia Palma 14-Night India & Sri Lanka Voyage aboard Azamara Quest

Azamara Quest sails the Indian Ocean on this 14-night journey, beginning in Dubai , where travelers can peruse merchant stalls in the Dubai Gold Souk and go skiing in the desert at Ski Dubai. This voyage includes a late night in Cochin , India , the former center of the Indian spice trade, and an overnight in Colombo, Sri Lanka , where travelers can find world-famous tea, sacred temples, and a famous elephant orphanage. The sailing concludes in the food capital of the world, Singapore , with to option to add on a unique-to-Azamara post-voyage program offering the opportunity to visit the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre in Borneo , the third largest island in the world.

To book a sailing aboard any one of Azamara's ships, please visit: www.azamara.com

About Azamara:

Azamara is an upmarket cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, Azamara Journey® and its newest ship, Azamara Onward, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara aims to Change the Way You Sea, through its commitment to creating immersive experiences for guests through longer stays, more overnights and night touring for a deeper and more meaningful travel experience. Guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea with inclusive amenities such as gratuities, select beverages, cultural events and can take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

