Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Partners with The Princess Project

In an effort to provide prom dresses to young women who may not otherwise be able to afford them.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie , the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, is proud to partner with The Princess Project , a nonprofit organization that provides free prom dresses and accessories to high school girls who cannot afford to purchase them.

The Princess Project aims to promote self-confidence and individual beauty among young women by providing them with a positive prom experience. The organization collects new and gently used formal dresses through donations from Azazie multiple times a year. The donated dresses are then distributed to high school girls who have been referred to the organization by community partners, such as schools, social service agencies, and youth organizations.

"I'm a senior and this is my first school dance. I can't really afford to buy a dress right now due to financial struggles at home", wrote one student. "My family has been struggling with money and it would really take stress off of my mom if I was able to get a dress from this amazing program", wrote another student.

Azazie donated over 56,000 in dresses in 2022 to The Princess Project Silicon Valley chapter. Azazie will continue to partner with organizations like The Princess Project in order to support the community. Download images here .

ABOUT AZAZIE

The leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality, gowns at affordable prices. Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry while garnering high ratings from customers and review sites alike. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 80 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets and won the Glossy Beauty and Fashion Award for the Best E-Commerce Experience in addition to being recognized as one of Newsweek's Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at www.azazie.com .

ABOUT THE PRINCESS PROJECT

The Princess Project promotes self-confidence and individual beauty by providing free prom dresses and accessories to high school teens who cannot otherwise afford them. These efforts are made possible through invaluable volunteer, donor and community support. The Princess Project has served over 20,000 teens through the dedication of more than 2,000 volunteers and the generous start-up support of Coro Northern California. In 2005, The Princess Project became a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Visit the website at https://www.princessprojectsf.org/

