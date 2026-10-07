Azbil Aktie
WKN: 860186 / ISIN: JP3937200008
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07.10.2026 13:00:11
Azbil to Present Automation Solutions as a Platinum Partner at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2026
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SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 October 2026 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announces that it will participate as a Platinum Partner at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC 2026 (hereinafter "ITAP"), taking place from 21 – 22 October 2026, at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore.
Leveraging HANNOVER MESSE's expertise, ITAP 2026 is jointly organized by Deutsche Messe and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation. Under the theme "Transform Tomorrow Today," this year's edition addresses a critical shift across regional manufacturing: accelerating the adoption and commercial deployment of digital technologies to drive productivity, resilience, and sustainable growth.
At ITAP, Azbil will showcase its theme, "Automation Solutions Driving Evolution and Co-Creation," demonstrating how its solutions help customers turn operational data into actionable insights, optimize performance, and address evolving industry challenges. As a trusted automation partner, Azbil looks forward to engaging with manufacturers, facility operators, and industry stakeholders to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and explore new opportunities for innovation.
Guided by its Purpose, "Expanding Technological Frontiers, Unlocking Human Potential," Azbil will continue to create new value through its advanced measurement, control, and automation technologies and through co-creation with customers and partners, contributing to more reliable, efficient, and sustainable industrial operations.
Event Overview
For details, please visit the following website.
Hashtag: #Azbil #ITAP
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Azbil CorporationAzbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, the Azbil Group consists of 30 companies and operates in 16 countries, providing cutting-edge solutions and services to meet the diverse needs of its global customers. As of March 31, 2026, the Azbil Group employed about 9,000 people worldwide and generated JPY 298.9 billion in revenue. To learn more about Azbil Corporation and its solutions, please visit Azbil's website at https://www.azbil.com.
News Source: Azbil Corporation
07/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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