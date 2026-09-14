Azbil to Showcase Building Automation Solutions as a Gold Sponsor at Data Centre World Asia 2026



EQS Newswire / 14/09/2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 September 2026 – Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announces that it will participate as a Gold Sponsor at Data Centre World Asia 2026 (hereinafter "DCWA"), Asia's leading event for data centre technologies and digital infrastructure. The event will take place from 29 – 30 September 2026, at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.



DCWA Gold Sponsor

DCWA is part of Tech Week Singapore and serves as a key platform for data centre operators, technology providers, and industry stakeholders to exchange insights and explore emerging technologies shaping the future of digital infrastructure.



As demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow, data centre operators face increasing pressure to maintain reliable operations while improving energy efficiency. Azbil applies its expertise in measurement, control, and automation to help optimize building and cooling-system operations in mission-critical environments.



At DCWA, Azbil will highlight its Building Automation solutions and specialized services for mission-critical environments, including an intelligent building management system and the chiller plant digital twin. These solutions leverage advanced technologies to improve energy efficiency, support informed decision-making, and enhance the reliability and resilience of critical infrastructure operations.



Guided by its Purpose, "Expanding Technological Frontiers, Unlocking Human Potential," Azbil will continue to create new value through its advanced measurement, control, and automation technologies and through co-creation with customers and partners, contributing to more reliable, efficient, and sustainable digital infrastructure.



Event Overview

Event Data Centre World Asia 2026 Dates 29 – 30 September, 2026 Location Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre

Basement 2, Hall E, Booth M15 Registration Registration site (Free registration for Visitor Pass) Product Showcase Building Automation

Intelligent Building Management System An open and scalable platform that integrates, monitors, and controls multiple building systems through a unified interface. It provides operational insights that support efficient facility management and efforts to improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).



Chiller Plant Digital Twin A virtual replica that simulates energy optimization strategies, detects anomalies, and provides real-time insights to improve chiller plant operations and enhance energy efficiency.

For details, please visit the following website.

https://www.singaporetechnologyweek.com/data-centre-world * Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.

Hashtag: #Azbil #DCWA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Azbil Corporation Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, the Azbil Group consists of 30 companies and operates in 16 countries, providing cutting-edge solutions and services to meet the diverse needs of its global customers. As of March 31, 2026, Azbil employed about 9,000 people worldwide and generated JPY 298.9 billion in revenue. To learn more about Azbil Corporation and its solutions, please visit Azbil's website at





News Source: Azbil

DCWA is part of Tech Week Singapore and serves as a key platform for data centre operators, technology providers, and industry stakeholders to exchange insights and explore emerging technologies shaping the future of digital infrastructure.As demand for digital infrastructure continues to grow, data centre operators face increasing pressure to maintain reliable operations while improving energy efficiency. Azbil applies its expertise in measurement, control, and automation to help optimize building and cooling-system operations in mission-critical environments.At DCWA, Azbil will highlight its Building Automation solutions and specialized services for mission-critical environments, including an intelligent building management system and the chiller plant digital twin. These solutions leverage advanced technologies to improve energy efficiency, support informed decision-making, and enhance the reliability and resilience of critical infrastructure operations.Guided by its Purpose, "Expanding Technological Frontiers, Unlocking Human Potential," Azbil will continue to create new value through its advanced measurement, control, and automation technologies and through co-creation with customers and partners, contributing to more reliable, efficient, and sustainable digital infrastructure.For details, please visit the following website.* Posted information is accurate as of the date of announcement.Hashtag: #Azbil #DCWAThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, the Azbil Group consists of 30 companies and operates in 16 countries, providing cutting-edge solutions and services to meet the diverse needs of its global customers. As of March 31, 2026, Azbil employed about 9,000 people worldwide and generated JPY 298.9 billion in revenue. To learn more about Azbil Corporation and its solutions, please visit Azbil's website at https://www.azbil.com News Source: Azbil 14/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

View original content: EQS News