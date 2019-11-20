AZEK Building Products Announces 2020 Product Portfolio

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AZEK Building Products is pleased to announce the complete lineup of innovative decking and railing solutions to launch in 2020. AZEK is launching new products in its TimberTech® AZEK®, TimberTech PRO™, and TimberTech EDGE™ decking lines as well as in its composite railing collections. Complete product details can be found at newthingsondeck.com

TimberTech continues to expand its Multi-Width Decking offerings with two new 7.25" wide width boards in the Harvest Collection®; Brownstone and Slate Gray. This enables faster installation and complements the existing Vintage Collection® Multi-Width Decking portfolio, which includes 3.5", 5.5" and 7.25" width boards in all six Vintage colors. MAX boards are also new to TimberTech AZEK, offering a 1.5'' thickness, ideal for boardwalks, docks, and more. They're available in two beautiful grays: Coastline® from the Vintage Collection and Slate Gray from the Harvest Collection.

Additionally, the TimberTech PRO Decking line is evolving with the addition of the new Reserve Collection which features four bold colors and a natural, matte finish. The on-trend colors - including two grays and two browns - emulate natural, reclaimed hardwood and provide a significant level of color variation. The surface of the board features a heavy wire-brushed finish and offers the best fade and stain performance in the category.

The TimberTech EDGE Decking line now includes the new Prime+ Collection™. This collection boasts two artfully blended colors with a tight, straight-grain embossing pattern. The boards feature a scalloped profile that lightens homeowners bottom lines while maintaining structural integrity and the coveted solid-underfoot feel.

"We are excited to launch this dynamic portfolio of products in 2020," says Patrick Barnds, SVP of Product Management. "These products offer a range of technology solutions with sophisticated wood visuals and on-trend colors for outdoor living spaces that go beyond low maintenance, easy living."

The railing portfolio will also break new ground for AZEK as a customer-oriented company. The popular composite RadianceRail®, Premier Rail®, and Trademark Rail™ will transition to a universal common bottom rail and will be classified as the Classic Composite Series. Included in that series is the new composite Drink Rail top rail option which allows homeowners to use a deck board as the top rail. This gives homeowners a universal system with four distinctive top rail options.

Other new offerings include a Multi-Width fastening option for SIDELoc, a lower-cost hidden fastener for TimberTech AZEK, and a unique bundle packaging solution for RadianceRail Express®.

For more information on the complete 2020 new product portfolio, please visit newthingsondeck.com

About AZEK Building Products

AZEK Building Products, a division of The AZEK Company, manufactures home building materials under two divisions: TimberTech® and AZEK® Exteriors. TimberTech offers a premium portfolio of capped polymer and capped composite decking – as well as railing, porch, lighting and paver products – while AZEK Exteriors manufactures distinctly unique trim and moulding. Together the brands present homeowners, builders, architects, dealers and contractors with a comprehensive suite of first-rate products that are long lasting, sustainable alternatives to wood. AZEK is headquartered in Chicago, IL (with plants in OH and PA) and owns business operations of Minneapolis-based ULTRALOX railing systems. For more information visit AZEKCo.com or call 1-877-275-2935.

