Azelio inaugurates its renewable energy storage at Noor Ouarzazate solar complex in Morocco

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azelio has completed the installation of its renewable energy storage with 24h clean power production at Noor Ouarzazate solar complex in Morocco. An inauguration ceremony was held on March 5, 2020 together with the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) and invited prominent guests.

A well-attended inauguration ceremony of Azelio's renewable energy storage took place at the Noor Ouarzazate solar complex in Morocco on March 5th, in the presence of government representatives from several countries, the World Bank, IFC, Ambassadors, and many more. The installation is a partial result in a joint technical and business development agreement between Azelio and Masen. A verification of the storage will be initiated during the first quarter of 2020, with commercial installations later the same year, followed by volume production in 2021.

Azelio has developed a solution to efficiently store renewable energy from solar and wind power and make it available all hours of the day as electricity and heat. The system uses recycled aluminum as a storage medium, containing no rare minerals and suffers no reduced capacity over time. The system is scalable from 100 kW to 100 MW and by that fills a void in the market towards the goal of universal access to affordable and sustainable energy.

"Our collaboration with Azelio is a good example of Masen's R&D strategy to evaluate, co-develop and promote disruptive solutions. We are proud to Azelio's energy storage represented on Noor Ouarzazate solar complex", says Mustapha Bakkoury, CEO of Masen.

"We have an ambitious development and commercialization of our technology, where Masen's profound experience in renewable energy is of great value. Being present on one of the world's leading arenas for renewable energy marks a big step for Azelio and is the platform from where we take the next step in becoming a global industrial player", says Jonas Eklind, CEO of Azelio.

For more information, please contact:

Jonas Eklind

CEO of Azelio

Email: jonas.eklind@azelio.com

Tel: +46-70-940-35-80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/azelio/r/azelio-inaugurates-its-renewable-energy-storage-at-noor-ouarzazate-solar-complex-in-morocco,c3053708

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16031/3053708/1206669.pdf Azelio inaugurates its renewable energy storage at Noor Ouarzazate solar complex in Morocco https://news.cision.com/azelio/i/azelio-inauguration-at-noor-,c2759677 Azelio inauguration at Noor https://news.cision.com/azelio/i/azelio-s-energy-storage,c2759678 Azelio's energy storage https://news.cision.com/azelio/i/masen-logo,c2759689 Masen logo

SOURCE Azelio