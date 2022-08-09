|
09.08.2022 22:20:00
Azenta Life Sciences Reports Results of Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022, Ended June 30, 2022
CHELMSFORD, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Quarter Ended
Dollars in millions, except per share data
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Change
2022
2022
2021
Prior Qtr.
Prior Yr.
Revenue from Continuing Operations
$
133
$
146
$
129
(9)
%
3
%
Life Sciences Products
$
47
$
54
$
49
(12)
%
(3)
%
Life Sciences Services
$
85
$
92
$
80
(7)
%
6
%
Diluted EPS Continuing Operations
$
(0.09)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
nm
nm
Diluted EPS Total
$
(0.13)
$
28.28
$
0.53
nm
nm
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations
$
0.12
$
0.12
$
0.10
0
%
14
%
Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations
$
14
$
19
$
19
(29)
%
(26)
%
Management Comments
"We delivered 6% organic growth year-over-year driven by continued momentum in our storage services and automated ultra-cold storage systems. Despite this, our overall results came in below expectations reflecting lower revenue from consumables and genomics," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "While these challenges exist over the near-term, we remain confident in the long-term growth and profitability of the business and are focused on delivering the value of Azenta to our customers."
Summary of Q3 GAAP Results
- Revenue from continuing operations was $133 million, up 3% year over year and down 9% sequentially. Year-over-year organic growth was 6%, which excludes a 3 percentage point headwind from foreign exchange.
- Revenue from Life Sciences Products declined 3% year over year driven by lower consumables and instruments revenue partially offset by double-digit growth across large automated stores, cryogenic systems and infrastructure services. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, the Products segment provided 2% organic growth year over year. On a sequential basis, revenue was down 12%.
- Life Sciences Services revenue was up 6% year over year, with 19% growth in Sample Repository Solutions driven by growth in storage. Genomics services revenue, which was up 1%, was the result of lower synthesis and Sanger sequencing revenue, partially offset by an increase in next generation sequencing and preclinical & clinical services. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, the Services segment provided 8% organic growth year over year. On a sequential basis, Services revenue was down 7%.
- Operating loss was $5.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.7 million in the prior quarter. Gross margin was 44.9%, down 380 basis points sequentially while operating expense was $65 million, down from $76 million in the second quarter.
- Other income included approximately $5 million of net interest income, up $3 million sequentially.
- Tax expense for the quarter was $7 million.
- Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.09) per share. Total diluted EPS of ($0.13) includes ($0.03) of diluted EPS from discontinued operations.Discontinued operations include legal expenses and a true-up on the gain on the sale of the Semiconductor Automation business.
Summary of Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings for Continuing Operations
The Continuing Operations view shown on a non-GAAP basis provides additional performance information by excluding the impact of M&A costs, amortization, restructuring, purchase price accounting, certain tax impacts, and special charges or gains, such as impairment losses.
- As referenced above, revenue in the third quarter was $133 million, up 3% year over year.
- Operating income was $4 million and operating margin was 3.4%, down 530 basis points year over year and down 330 basis points sequentially. Gross margin of 46.3% was lower by 370 basis points year over year and down 330 basis points sequentially. Operating expense in the quarter was $57 million, down $6 million compared to Q2 2022 and up $4 million year over year.
- Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, was $14 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.4%, down 290 basis points from the previous quarter and down 410 basis points year over year.
- Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.12, flat sequentially and up $0.01 versus one year ago.
Cash and Liquidity
- The Company ended the third fiscal quarter of 2022 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $2.5 billion. In the quarter, the company paid taxes of approximately $424 million related to the gain on the sale of the Semiconductor Automation business which was sold on February 1, 2022.
Subsequent Events
- On July 1st, the Company completed the acquisition of Barkey Holding GmbH and its subsidiaries, a leading provider of controlled rate thawing devices for customers in the medical, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries for approximately €80 million in cash.
- On August 8th, the Company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire B Medical Systems S.a.r.l ("B Medical"), a global leader in temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions. The total cash due at closing will be approximately €410 million. The transaction is expected to close in October 2022.
Guidance for Continuing Operations for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022
The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for continuing operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $131 million to $141 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.12. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.11) to ($0.03).
Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures
The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.
"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to increase our profitability, our ability to improve or retain our market position, our ability to deliver financial success in the future, the expected timing of the completion of our acquisition of B Medical, and our ability to invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our semiconductor automation business. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally, the volatility of the life sciences industries the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; the timing and effectiveness of cost reduction and cost control measures; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.
About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).
Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.
AZENTA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Products
$
42,688
$
44,169
$
138,006
$
131,864
Services
90,047
84,918
279,925
244,900
Total revenue
132,735
129,087
417,931
376,764
Cost of revenue
Products
24,090
23,603
73,565
69,183
Services
49,045
43,053
146,897
129,915
Total cost of revenue
73,135
66,656
220,462
199,098
Gross profit
59,600
62,431
197,469
177,666
Operating expenses
Research and development
6,515
5,489
19,895
15,813
Selling, general and administrative
58,133
57,825
187,361
171,648
Restructuring charges
25
—
319
53
Total operating expenses
64,673
63,314
207,575
187,514
Operating loss
(5,073)
(883)
(10,106)
(9,847)
Interest income
6,822
409
9,933
503
Interest expense
(2,101)
(477)
(4,111)
(1,485)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(632)
—
Other income (expenses), net
630
(1,651)
(1,617)
(263)
Income (loss) before income taxes
278
(2,602)
(6,533)
(11,092)
Income tax provision (benefit)
7,293
(760)
(560)
(4,620)
Loss from continuing operations
(7,015)
(1,842)
(5,973)
(6,472)
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
$
(2,555)
$
41,008
$
2,159,597
$
95,414
Net (loss) income
(9,570)
39,166
2,153,624
88,942
Basic net (loss) income per share:
$
Loss from continuing operations
$
(0.09)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.09)
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
$
(0.03)
$
0.55
$
28.84
$
1.29
Basic net (loss) income per share
(0.13)
0.53
28.76
1.20
Diluted net (loss) income per share:
Loss from continuing operations
$
(0.09)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.09)
(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax
$
(0.03)
$
0.55
$
28.84
$
1.29
Diluted net (loss) income per share
(0.13)
0.53
28.76
1.20
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic
74,989
74,296
74,879
74,195
Diluted
74,989
74,296
74,879
74,195
AZENTA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,474,189
$
227,427
Marketable securities
709,063
81
Accounts receivable, net
150,274
119,877
Inventories
81,213
60,398
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
160,557
58,198
Current assets held for sale
—
311,385
Total current assets
2,575,296
777,366
Property, plant and equipment, net
154,596
130,719
Long-term marketable securities
312,027
3,598
Long-term deferred tax assets
1,926
10,043
Goodwill
464,885
469,356
Intangible assets, net
160,691
186,534
Other assets
53,296
58,068
Non-current assets held for sale
—
183,828
Total assets
$
3,722,717
$
1,819,512
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
34,576
$
42,360
Deferred revenue
33,132
25,724
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
2,524
2,330
Accrued compensation and benefits
44,279
33,183
Accrued restructuring costs
169
304
Accrued income taxes payable
7,095
8,711
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
72,881
103,537
Current liabilities held for sale
271
128,939
Total current liabilities
194,927
345,088
Long-term debt
—
49,677
Long-term tax reserves
1,681
1,973
Long-term deferred tax liabilities
44,286
13,030
Long-term pension liabilities
698
705
Long-term operating lease liabilities
46,719
45,088
Other long-term liabilities
6,620
6,173
Non-current liabilities held for sale
—
32,444
Total liabilities
294,931
494,178
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 88,451,223 shares issued and
885
878
Additional paid-in capital
1,990,281
1,976,112
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(38,493)
19,351
Treasury stock at cost - 13,461,869 shares
(200,956)
(200,956)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
1,676,069
(470,051)
Total stockholders' equity
3,427,786
1,325,334
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,722,717
$
1,819,512
AZENTA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
2,153,624
$
88,942
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
38,813
48,684
Stock-based compensation
10,715
20,277
Amortization of deferred financing costs and unrealized gains/losses on investments
(7,048)
169
Deferred income taxes
24,207
(10,293)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
632
—
(Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment
(100)
—
Gain on divestiture, net of tax
(2,128,761)
225
Adjustment to the gain on divestiture of semiconductor cryogenics business, net of tax
—
948
Fees paid stemming from divestiture
(52,461)
—
Taxes paid stemming from divestiture
(431,600)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestiture:
Accounts receivable
(16,298)
(40,286)
Inventories
(61,345)
(32,532)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(61,692)
4,000
Accounts payable
(8,320)
23,327
Deferred revenue
8,580
(1,564)
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
(28)
(286)
Accrued compensation and tax withholdings
13,835
(338)
Accrued restructuring costs
(126)
(153)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
41,693
21,626
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(475,680)
$
122,745
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(59,730)
(34,606)
Purchases of technology intangibles
(4,000)
—
Purchases of marketable securities
(1,525,993)
(100)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities
503,505
50
Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash transferred
2,926,286
—
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(94,178)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
1,840,068
$
(128,834)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
3,461
2,583
Principal payments on debt
(49,725)
(828)
Payments of finance leases
(355)
(915)
Payment for contingent consideration related to acquisition
(10,400)
—
Common stock dividends paid
(7,494)
(22,288)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(64,513)
$
(21,448)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(98,972)
7,582
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,200,903
(19,955)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
285,333
257,526
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
1,486,236
$
237,571
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations
$
1,474,189
$
227,427
Cash and cash equivalents included in assets held for sale
—
45,000
Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,564
7,145
Long-term restricted cash included in other assets
483
5,761
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows
$
1,486,236
$
285,333
Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
per diluted
per diluted
per diluted
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
$
share
$
share
$
share
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(7,015)
$
(0.09)
$
(1,816)
$
(0.02)
$
(1,842)
$
(0.02)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
7,557
0.10
7,887
0.11
9,570
0.13
Restructuring charges
23
0.00
122
0.00
—
—
Tariff adjustment
—
—
(486)
(0.01)
(83)
(0.00)
Merger and acquisition costs
1,662
0.02
5,589
0.07
2,526
0.03
Rebranding and transformation costs
289
0.00
1,297
0.02
—
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
632
0.01
—
—
Tax adjustments (1)
8,417
0.11
(900)
(0.01)
682
0.01
Tax effect of adjustments
(2,143)
(0.03)
(3,580)
(0.05)
(3,191)
(0.04)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
8,790
$
0.12
$
8,745
$
0.12
$
7,662
$
0.10
Stock based compensation, pre-tax
3,485
0.05
5,549
0.07
4,344
0.06
Tax rate
15
%
—
15
%
—
15
%
—
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
2,962
0.04
4,717
0.06
3,692
0.05
Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations
$
11,752
$
0.16
$
13,462
$
0.18
$
11,354
$
0.15
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
—
74,989
—
74,958
—
74,296
Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
per diluted
per diluted
Dollars in thousands, except per share data
$
share
$
share
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(5,973)
$
(0.08)
$
(6,472)
$
(0.09)
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets
23,488
0.31
27,857
0.38
Restructuring charges
319
0.00
53
0.00
Tariff adjustment
(484)
(0.01)
5,414
0.07
Merger and acquisition costs
10,970
0.15
12,234
0.16
Rebranding and transformation costs
2,205
0.03
—
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
632
0.01
—
—
Tax adjustments (1)
3,619
0.05
(863)
(0.01)
Tax effect of adjustments
(8,329)
(0.11)
(11,058)
(0.15)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations
$
26,447
$
0.35
$
27,165
$
0.37
Stock-based compensation, pre-tax
12,492
0.17
14,913
0.20
Tax rate
15
%
—
15
%
—
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
10,618
$
0.14
12,676
0.17
Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-based compensation - continuing operations
$
37,065
$
0.49
$
39,841
$
0.54
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
—
74,879
—
74,195
(1)
Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation windfalls. These benefits are recognized in the period of vesting for
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP net (loss) income
$
(9,570)
$
2,119,874
$
39,166
$
2,153,624
$
88,942
Less: Income from discontinued operations
2,555
(2,121,690)
(41,008)
(2,159,597)
(95,414)
GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations
(7,015)
(1,816)
(1,842)
(5,973)
(6,472)
Adjustments:
Less: Interest income
(6,822)
(3,076)
(409)
(9,933)
(503)
Add: Interest expense
2,101
1,555
477
4,111
1,485
Add / Less: Income tax provision (benefit)
7,293
(3,173)
(760)
(560)
(4,620)
Add: Depreciation
5,253
5,316
4,873
15,777
14,434
Add: Amortization of completed technology
1,810
1,840
2,173
5,424
6,200
Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets
5,745
6,047
7,396
18,064
21,657
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
632
—
632
—
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations
$
8,365
$
7,325
$
11,908
$
27,542
$
32,181
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations
$
8,365
$
7,325
$
11,908
$
27,542
$
32,181
Adjustments:
Add: Stock-based compensation
3,485
5,549
4,344
12,492
14,913
Add: Restructuring charges
23
122
—
319
53
Add: Merger and acquisition costs
1,664
5,589
2,526
10,970
12,234
Add: Tariff adjustment
—
(486)
(83)
(484)
5,414
Add: Rebranding and transformation costs
289
1,297
—
2,205
—
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations
$
13,826
$
19,396
$
18,695
$
53,044
$
64,795
Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
GAAP gross profit
$
59,600
44.9
%
$
70,825
48.7
%
$
62,431
48.4
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
1,812
1.4
1,840
1.3
2,173
1.7
Tariff adjustment
—
—
(486)
(0.3)
(83)
(0.1)
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
61,412
46.3
%
$
72,179
49.6
%
$
64,521
50.0
%
Life Sciences Products
Life Sciences Services
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
GAAP gross profit
$
21,026
44.4
%
$
26,290
49.0
%
$
22,655
46.6
%
$
38,564
45.2
%
$
44,535
48.4
%
$
39,772
49.4
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
251
0.5
267
0.5
432
0.9
1,562
1.8
1,572
1.7
1,742
2.2
Tariff adjustment
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(486)
(0.5)
(83)
(0.1)
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
21,277
44.9
%
$
26,557
49.5
%
$
23,087
47.5
%
$
40,126
47.0
%
$
45,621
49.6
%
$
41,431
51.5
%
Nine Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
GAAP gross profit
$
197,469
47.2
%
$
177,666
47.2
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
5,424
1.3
6,200
1.6
Tariff adjustment
(486)
(0.1)
5,414
1.4
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
202,407
48.4
%
$
189,280
50.2
%
Life Sciences Products
Life Sciences Services
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
GAAP gross profit
$
70,006
46.4
%
$
67,232
45.9
%
$
127,466
47.7
%
$
110,431
48.0
%
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
722
0.5
985
0.7
4,702
1.8
5,215
2.3
Tariff adjustment
—
—
—
—
(484)
(0.2)
5,414
2.4
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
70,728
46.9
%
$
68,217
46.6
%
$
131,684
49.3
%
$
121,060
52.6
%
Life Sciences Products
Life Sciences Services
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
GAAP operating loss
$
1,965
$
5,021
$
4,629
$
688
$
3,770
$
4,115
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
251
267
431
1,562
1,572
1,742
Tariff adjustment
—
—
—
—
(486)
(83)
Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit
$
2,216
$
5,288
$
5,060
$
2,250
$
4,856
$
5,774
Total Segments
Corporate
Total
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Dollars in thousands
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
2021
GAAP operating profit (loss)
$
2,653
$
8,791
$
8,744
$
(7,726)
$
(13,499)
$
(9,627)
$
(5,073)
$
(4,708)
$
(883)
Adjustments:
—
Amortization of completed technology
1,813
1,840
2,173
—
—
—
1,813
1,840
2,173
Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets
—
—
—
5,745
6,047
7,396
5,745
6,047
7,396
Restructuring charges
—
—
—
25
122
—
25
122
—
Tariff adjustment
—
(486)
(83)
—
—
—
—
(486)
(83)
Rebranding and transformation costs
—
—
—
289
1,297
—
289
1,297
—
Merger and acquisition costs
—
—
—
1,662
5,589
2,527
1,662
5,589
2,527
Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)
$
4,466
$
10,145
$
10,834
$
(5)
$
(444)
$
296
$
4,461
$
9,701
$
11,130
Life Sciences Products
Life Sciences Services
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP operating profit
$
11,173
$
15,501
$
10,772
$
7,687
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
722
985
4,702
5,215
Tariff adjustment
—
—
(484)
5,414
Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit
$
11,895
$
16,486
$
14,990
$
18,316
Total Segments
Corporate
Total
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Dollars in thousands
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP operating profit (loss)
$
21,945
$
23,188
$
(32,052)
$
(33,036)
$
(10,107)
$
(9,848)
Adjustments:
Amortization of completed technology
5,424
6,200
—
—
5,424
6,200
Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets
—
—
18,064
21,657
18,064
21,657
Restructuring charges
—
—
319
53
319
53
Tariff adjustment
(484)
5,414
—
—
(484)
5,414
Rebranding and transformation costs
—
—
2,205
—
2,205
—
Merger and acquisition costs
—
—
10,970
12,234
10,970
12,234
Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)
$
26,885
$
34,802
$
(494)
$
908
$
26,391
$
35,710
