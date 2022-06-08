Azenta To Acquire Barkey Holding GmbH

(RTTNews) - Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) announced Wednesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Germany-based Barkey Holding GmbH and its subsidiaries for about 80 million euros.

Barkey has over four decades of expertise in the automated thawing of plasma, blood and stem cells and has more recently focused on cell and gene therapy (CGT) applications. Barkey's plasmatherm product is an automated cell thawing device approved by the FDA as a medical device for clinical use.

The transaction is expected to close in early July upon satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Co-owners Chris Barkey and Thomas Barkey, and COO Armin Nowack, who have led the company for over 20 years, will join Azenta and continue to lead the business as part of the Life Sciences Products segment.

The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted earnings immediately and to become accretive to reported earnings within the first year of ownership.