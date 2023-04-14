|
14.04.2023 01:00:00
Azenta to Participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
BURLINGTON, Mass., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, which includes a presentation beginning at 9:30 am ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.
About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.
Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.
INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Sara Silverman
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
ir@azenta.com
Sherry Dinsmore
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-to-participate-in-the-22nd-annual-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference-301797300.html
SOURCE Azenta
