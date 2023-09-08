08.09.2023 22:05:00

Azenta to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, which includes a presentation beginning at 2:55 pm ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Sara Silverman
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

Azenta logo (PRNewsfoto/Azenta)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-to-participate-in-the-morgan-stanley-21st-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301921617.html

SOURCE Azenta

