|
09.11.2022 14:30:00
Azenta to participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
CHELMSFORD, Mass., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, which includes a presentation beginning at 12:00 pm CT. The live webcast can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.
Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.
INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Sara Silverman
Head of Investor Relations
978.262.2635
ir@azenta.com
Sherry Dinsmore
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-to-participate-in-the-stephens-annual-investment-conference-301672615.html
SOURCE Azenta, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brooks Automation Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.08.22
|Ausblick: Brooks Automation vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Brooks Automation mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.22
|Ausblick: Brooks Automation legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.22
|Ausblick: Brooks Automation präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Brooks Automation stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.11.21
|: Brooks Automation stock price target raised to $155 from $139 at Needham (MarketWatch)