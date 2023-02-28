28.02.2023 22:05:00

Azenta to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA, on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023. Includes a presentation beginning at 12:50 pm ET
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL, on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023. Includes a presentation beginning at 3:35 pm ET

The live webcast of the presentations can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the events.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

