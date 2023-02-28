|
28.02.2023 22:05:00
Azenta to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
- Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA, on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023. Includes a presentation beginning at 12:50 pm ET
- Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL, on Wednesday, March 15th, 2023. Includes a presentation beginning at 3:35 pm ET
The live webcast of the presentations can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the events.
About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.
Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.
INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Sara Silverman
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
ir@azenta.com
Sherry Dinsmore
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301758514.html
SOURCE Azenta
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brooks Automation Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.02.23
|Ausblick: Brooks Automation zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.11.22
|Ausblick: Brooks Automation öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.22
|Ausblick: Brooks Automation vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Brooks Automation mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.05.22
|Ausblick: Brooks Automation legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.22
|Ausblick: Brooks Automation präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Brooks Automation stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.11.21
|Ausblick: Brooks Automation veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Brooks Automation Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Brooks Automation Inc.
|40,81
|-0,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsangst geht erneut um: Dow höher -- ATX und DAX moderat im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende mehrheitlich stabil - Hang Seng tiefer
Die US-Börsen entwickeln sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag leicht zu. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.