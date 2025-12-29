Brooks Automation Aktie
WKN: 257275 / ISIN: US1143401024
29.12.2025 15:10:11
Azenta's Subsidiary To Sell B Medical Systems Business To THELEMA For $63 Mln
(RTTNews) - Azenta, Inc. (AZTA), Monday announced that its affiliate, Azenta Germany GmbH, has signed an agreement to sell its B Medical Systems business, a manufacturer and distributor of medical refrigeration devices, to THELEMA S.À R.L. for $63 million.
The company explained that the sale of B Medical Systems is expected to simplify its portfolio to prioritize core capabilities with the highest strategic impact.
The proceeds from the deal, expected to close on or before March 31, 2026, will be utilized to strengthen the company and drive long-term profitable value creation.
Azenta's stock closed at $34.75, up 0.70 percent on the Nasdaq.
