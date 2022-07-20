Azerbaijan Airlines to Expand its Boeing 787 Dreamliner Fleet, Signs Memorandum of Understanding to Purchase Four More Airplanes

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Azerbaijan Airlines today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for four additional fuel-efficient 787-8s at the Farnborough International Airshow. The Azerbaijan flag-carrier currently operates two 787-8s, with today's announcement the airline intends to grow its Dreamliner fleet to 10 by 2030, enabling it to open new routes across Central Asia.

"Azerbaijan Airlines was the first airline in the Caspian and Central Asia region to operate the 787-8 Dreamliner and we currently have two 787-8s in-service. This MoU is the evidence of joint efforts to scale up the mutually beneficial partnership between Azerbaijan Airlines and Boeing," said Jahangir Asgarov, president of Azerbaijan Airlines. "Over the years, our 787 airplanes have provided impeccable performance, and the addition of more long-haul airplanes will further expand the geography of Azerbaijan Airlines' route network."

The 787-8 reduces fuel use and emissions by 20-25% compared to the airplanes it replaces, and the jetliner's range can reach up to 13,530 km in a typical two-class configuration. The 787 family's fuel efficiency, flexibility and range have enabled carriers worldwide, like Azerbaijan Airlines, to open more than 300 new nonstop routes. Built with lightweight composite materials and powered by advanced engines, the 787 family has an airport-noise footprint that is 60% smaller than the previous generation of airplanes.

"Today's agreement extends our long-term partnership with Azerbaijan Airlines as they renew their fleet to capitalize on the growing long-term travel demand that we are seeing globally," said Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "The global in-service 787 fleet has been the most-utilized widebody during the market downturn and we are confident in the proven performance capabilities of this airplane."

One of the largest carriers in the Caspian region and Central Asia, Baku-based Azerbaijan Airlines currently operates two 787-8 Dreamliners as well as a fleet of 757, 767 and 777 airplanes.

