AZN :FDA Approves ENHERTU For HER2-Positive Early Breast Cancer In Neoadjuvant And Adjuvant Settings

(RTTNews) - The US Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca (AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's ENHERTU (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for both the neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment of patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer based on results from the DESTINY-Breast11 and DESTINY-Breast05 Phase III trials, respectively.

In the neoadjuvant setting, ENHERTU followed by a taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab (THP) has been approved for the treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive Stage II or Stage III breast cancer. In the adjuvant setting, ENHERTU has been approved for the treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive breast cancer who have residual invasive disease following trastuzumab (with or without pertuzumab) and taxane-based treatment.

ENHERTU is already approved in more than 95 countries, including the US, as a treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

ENHERTU is a specifically engineered HER2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

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