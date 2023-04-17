AZN : IMFINZI-based Treatment Reduces Risk Of Disease Recurrence In Lung Cancer In Phase III Trial

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that positive results from the AEGEAN Phase III trial showed that treatment with the company's IMFINZI (durvalumab) in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy before surgery and as adjuvant monotherapy after surgery led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in event-free survival versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone followed by surgery for patients with resectable early-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said, "The AEGEAN trial shows this novel IMFINZI-based regimen meaningfully improved outcomes in resectable lung cancer, further validating the importance of moving lung cancer diagnosis and treatment to earlier stages of disease where patients have the highest potential for cure."

The combination of IMFINZI and neoadjuvant chemotherapy also demonstrated a statistically significant and meaningful improvement in pathologic complete response (pCR), a dual primary endpoint, compared to neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone, at a previously reported interim analysis. The final analysis was consistent with these previously announced positive results.

In a planned interim analysis of event-free survival, patients treated with the IMFINZI-based regimen before and after surgery showed a 32% reduction in the risk of recurrence, progression events or death versus chemotherapy alone.

In a final analysis of pathologic complete response, treatment with IMFINZI plus neoadjuvant chemotherapy before surgery resulted in a pathologic complete response rate of 17.2% versus 4.3% for patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone. The trial will continue as planned to assess key secondary endpoints including disease-free survival and overall survival.

