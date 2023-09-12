AZN : Phase III Trial Of FASENRA In Eosinophilic Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Meets Main Goal

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L, AZN) said that results from the MANDARA Phase III trial showed the company's FASENRA (benralizumab) met the primary endpoint of the trial and demonstrated non-inferior rates of remission compared to mepolizumab in patients with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) who were receiving oral corticosteroids (OCS) with or without stable immunosuppressive therapy.

MANDARA is the first Phase III head-to-head trial of biologics in EGPA and compared the efficacy and safety of FASENRA versus mepolizumab, the only currently approved treatment.In the blinded trial, patients were randomized to receive either a single 30mg subcutaneous injection of FASENRA or three separate 100mg subcutaneous injections of mepolizumab once every four weeks.

Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis is a rare, immune-mediated vasculitis that is caused by inflammation of small to medium-sized blood vessels. Approximately half of patients with EGPA have concomitant adult-onset severe eosinophilic asthma (SEA).EGPA can result in damage to multiple organs, including lungs, skin, heart, gastrointestinal tract and nerves, which accumulates over time and without treatment can be fatal.

FASENRA was developed by AstraZeneca and is in-licensed from BioWa Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Japan.

FASENRA is indicated for the add-on maintenance treatment of patients with severe asthma aged 12 years and older, and with an eosinophilic phenotype.

