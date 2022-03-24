|
24.03.2022 08:44:50
AZN: Phase III Trial Of Imfinzi - CRT In Locally Advanced Cervical Cancer Fails To Meet Primary Goal
(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN, AZN.L) said that CALLA Phase III trial of concurrent use of Imfinzi and chemoradiotherapy in locally advanced cervical cancer did not achieve statistical significance for the primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival versus chemoradiotherapy or CRT alone.
While the results were not statistically significant, they underscore the need for further evaluation of novel therapeutic options and will inform future strategies to improve treatment for patients with locally advanced cervical cancer, the company said in a statement.
Imfinzi (durvalumab) is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-L1 protein and blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with the PD-1 and CD80 proteins, countering the tumour's immune-evading tactics and releasing the inhibition of immune responses.
CALLA is a randomised, multi-centre, double-blind, global Phase III trial in which 770 patients with locally advanced cervical cancer were treated with standard-of-care CRT in combination with either a 1,500mg fixed dose of Imfinzi or placebo every four weeks for up to 24 cycles or until disease progression.
