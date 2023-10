Azul cloud service spots dead code in Java apps

Java software and services provider Azul has added a code inventory capability to identify “dead” code via its Azul Vulnerability Protection agentless cloud service for Java applications.Introduced October 4 and available now at no additional cost to Azul Vulnerability Detection users, the Code Inventory feature offers developers and devops teams a catalog of source code being used in production Java applications. This enables accurate identification of dead and unused code for removal. Azul described dead code as source code residing in an applications codebase but not used by the application.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel