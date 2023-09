Azul Java learns to cut warmup times

Java software provider Azul has added a capability to slash warmup times for Java applications using the company’s Azul Platform Prime runtime.The capability, called ReadyNow Orchestrator (RNO), “delivers the highest possible optimized code speed at warmup,” the company said, enabling improvements to operational efficiencies and optimization of cloud costs. RNO is included as part of the runtime, at no additional charge.With this capability, Azul said it was looking to address a situation in which business-critical workloads using Java face a warmup problem. When a Java application is launched, the JVM must compile it into a form that can be executed by the machine or device running it. As the application keeps running, the JVM will recompile and further optimize important code to boost performance, essentially “warming up” over time before it reaches peak performance.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel