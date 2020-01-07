Azul Reports December 2019 Traffic

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul S.A., "Azul", (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of cities served and flight departures, announces today its preliminary traffic results for December 2019.

Consolidated passenger traffic (RPKs) increased 27.2% compared to December 2018 on a capacity increase (ASKs) of 26.5%, resulting in a load factor of 83.5%, 0.5 percentage points higher than the same period in 2018. Domestic load factor was 82.3% and international load factor was 86.9%. For the full year of 2019, total load factor was 83.5%, an increase of 1.2 percentage points compared to 2018.

"2019 was another strong year for Azul, as we increased total capacity by an impressive 22.2% while growing load factor to 83.5%, a clear demonstration of the robust passenger demand in Azul's network. We ended the year with 38 A320neos and four E2s in our fleet, and are very excited with the economics and revenue potential of these aircraft", says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO.



Dec-19 Dec-18 % ∆ 4Q19 4Q18 % ∆ FY 19 FY 18 % ∆ Total

















RPK (million) 2,957 2,325 27.2% 8,080 6,162 31.1% 29,941 24,156 23.9% ASK (million) 3,541 2,800 26.5% 9,686 7,425 30.5% 35,868 29,353 22.2% Load factor 83.5% 83.0% +0.5 p.p. 83.4% 83.0% +0.4 p.p. 83.5% 82.3% +1.2 p.p. Domestic

















RPK (million) 2,135 1,698 25.7% 6,155 4,668 31.9% 22,790 17,856 27.6% ASK (million) 2,595 2,088 24.3% 7,432 5,707 30.2% 27,521 22,103 24.5% Load factor 82.3% 81.3% +1.0 p.p. 82.8% 81.8% +1.0 p.p. 82.8% 80.8% +2.0 p.p. International

















RPK (million) 822 627 31.1% 1,925 1,494 28.8% 7,151 6,300 13.5% ASK (million) 946 712 32.8% 2,254 1,718 31.2% 8,348 7,250 15.1% Load factor 86.9% 88.0% -1.1 p.p. 85.4% 87.0% -1.6 p.p. 85.7% 86.9% -1.2 p.p.

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers 916 daily flights to 116 destinations. With an operating fleet of 140 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, the Company has a network of 249 non-stop routes as of December 31, 2019. In 2019, Azul was awarded best airline in Latin America by TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice and also best regional carrier in South America for the ninth consecutive time by Skytrax. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

Glossary

Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)

One-fare paying passenger transported one kilometer. RPK is calculated by multiplying the number of revenue passengers by the number of kilometers flown.

Available Seat Kilometers (ASK)

Number of aircraft seats multiplied by the number of kilometers flown.

This traffic release includes estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These estimates and forward-looking statements are based mainly on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of our preferred shares, including in the form of ADSs. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to many significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are made in light of information currently available to us. In addition, in this release, the words "may," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. Azul is not under the obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors. Our independent public auditors have neither examined nor compiled the forward-looking statements and, accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect to such statements. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this release might not occur and are not guarantees of future performance. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based upon these estimates and forward-looking statements.

