Azul Systems boosts Java startups with CRaC

Java software provider Azul has begun offering builds of OpenJDK Java with Coordinated Restore at Checkpoint (CRaC) functionality, intended to improve Java startup and warmup times.Formally announced May 16, the April 2023 quarterly update release of Azure's commercially supported Azul Zulu builds of OpenJDK with CRaC support are generally available for Java 17 on Linux x64 platforms. Freely downloadable at azul.com, Azul Zulu with CRaC can be used for development, prototyping, and production purposes, the company said. Azul plans CRaC capabilities for additional Java versions as well.