|
13.07.2022 12:00:00
Azure Artifacts helps you standardize on packages and modules
Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) is one of the engines driving modern cloud-native development. Each time we build from the main branch of an application, we deploy it to our live systems—everything from the UI to the application infrastructure. Our builds contain many different elements, from JavaScript libraries to Bicep infrastructure descriptions to application containers, and even images, video, and audio content.What’s needed is some way to marshal all those components and deliver them to one place, ready for deployment. Artifact management is an important and growing part of our development tools, with JFrog expanding its offerings and open source container registries going beyond Docker to all the elements of cloud-native applications. Other options include working with the .NET NuGet package registry for your own private library of regularly used packages, or using private npm instances for JavaScript.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Azure Holdings plc Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Azure Holdings plc Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|16,59
|-4,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: US-Börsen reduzieren Verluste -- ATX beendet Sitzung mit Abgaben -- DAX gibt letztendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befand sich deutlich im Minus. Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.