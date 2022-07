Azure Artifacts helps you standardize on packages and modules

Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) is one of the engines driving modern cloud-native development. Each time we build from the main branch of an application, we deploy it to our live systems—everything from the UI to the application infrastructure. Our builds contain many different elements, from JavaScript libraries to Bicep infrastructure descriptions to application containers, and even images, video, and audio content.What’s needed is some way to marshal all those components and deliver them to one place, ready for deployment. Artifact management is an important and growing part of our development tools, with JFrog expanding its offerings and open source container registries going beyond Docker to all the elements of cloud-native applications. Other options include working with the .NET NuGet package registry for your own private library of regularly used packages , or using private npm instances for JavaScript.To read this article in full, please click here