Azure IoT Central’s reported retirement plans remain mysterious

News that Microsoft plans to retire its Azure IoT Central platform, used by many developers to create customized IoT (internet of things) frameworks for large-scale deployments, has been partially walked back by the tech giant, prompting confusion among IoT experts.A system message issued earlier this month stated that the service would be retired as of March 2027, and that new applications couldn't be created as of April 1, 2024, according to reporting from The Register. Microsoft subsequently walked this back, in a blog post authored by Kam VedBrat, general manager and head of product for Azure IoT. VedBrat wrote that the message was "not accurate and was presented in error," but did not, The Register pointed out, clarify the future of the Azure IoT Central platform.