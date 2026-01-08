AZZ Aktie

AZZ Aktie

WKN: 863132 / ISIN: US0024741045

08.01.2026 02:35:46

AZZ Incorporated Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AZZ incorporated (AZZ) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $41.08 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $33.60 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AZZ incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $45.96 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $425.75 million from $403.65 million last year.

AZZ incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.08 Mln. vs. $33.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue: $425.75 Mln vs. $403.65 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 - $6.20

FY26 Revenue Guidance: $1.625 Bln - $1.70 Bln.

