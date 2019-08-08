B/2BNOW, an SAP S/4HANA Cloud ERP Solution, Closes Seed Round

MADISON, Wisconsin, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B/2BNOW, a leading provider of electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions for the SAP S/4HANA Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system has closed first round funding and is rapidly acquiring new clients. Integral to this expansion is Esker, a worldwide leader in AI-driven process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing. This strategic partnership will provide better automation and an improved experience on S/4HANA as customers prepare for the transition from SAP's legacy ERP business suite, of which SAP is discontinuing support by 2025.

"We are very excited to have closed our Seed Equity Round with CSA Partners and Esker," said Mike Kersels, CEO and founder of B/2BNOW. "The Esker partnership will allow us to leverage their industry-leading UI to present data in ways that will empower companies to base decisions on trend reporting and real-time dashboards. Our funding will also enable B/2BNOW to develop world-first innovations for our SAP customers, including Blockchain for EDI."

B/2BNOW is one of the earliest adopters in the S/4HANA space. While traditional managed service providers are waiting to support the platform until it's more established, B/2BNOW is the first in the world to implement an EDI solution for S/4HANA public cloud. B/2BNOW's solution gives businesses ready to switch to S/4HANA an advantage by providing offerings that work now and as the platform matures.

As a relatively new startup led by industry veteran Kersels, B/2BNOW completed its initial round of funding, of which Esker was responsible for 40 percent of the total amount raised. Steve Smith, COO at Esker, will also be joining B/2BNOW's board of directors. CSA Partners, LLC out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin led the round and has invested in other start-ups such as Onepanel and Fanbox®.

About B/2BNOW

B/2BNOW is a strategically focused B2B Cloud Solution that automates, integrates and manages the exchange of critical business data between S/4HANA systems and external business partners. As the first and only dedicated S/4HANA B2B solution provider in the market, B/2BNOW is recognized by SAP and leading system integrators as the subject matter expert and recommended choice for customers requiring B2B cloud solutions. For more information on B/2BNOW and its solutions, visit www.s4hanab2b.com.

