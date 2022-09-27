B. Braun Acquires Clik-FIX® Catheter Securement Devices from Starboard Medical

Acquisition Creates Industry-Leading Portfolio of Catheter Securement Solutions

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, announced today it has acquired the innovative Clik-FIX catheter securement device portfolio from Starboard Medical, Inc. B. Braun's acquisition builds on the company's history of product and program innovation to improve the patient experience and outcomes with peripheral intravenous (IV) therapy.

Designed with patient care in mind, the Clik-FIX portfolio acquisition includes the following:

Clik-FIX Peripheral catheter securement device is an all-in-one integrated securement device with bio-occlusive dressing. This device replaces the need to use individual tape, gauze and transparent dressings.

catheter securement device is an all-in-one integrated securement device with bio-occlusive dressing. This device replaces the need to use individual tape, gauze and transparent dressings. Clik-FIX PICC/Central catheter securement device is a universal device designed to secure most peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC) and central catheters with an active dual locking mechanism. Clik-FIX is an effective alternative to sutures, tape, tape-based stabilization and other securement systems.

catheter securement device is a universal device designed to secure most peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC) and central catheters with an active dual locking mechanism. Clik-FIX is an effective alternative to sutures, tape, tape-based stabilization and other securement systems. Clik-FIX Universal catheter securement device is designed to stabilize and secure any medical tubing junction with a Luer lock connection.

catheter securement device is designed to stabilize and secure any medical tubing junction with a Luer lock connection. Clik-FIX Neonatal PICC catheter securement device features a universal design and is compatible with most neonatal PICC lines. It features a soft foam securement base with no hard plastic parts to cause pressure, bruising or trauma to a baby's skin.

catheter securement device features a universal design and is compatible with most neonatal PICC lines. It features a soft foam securement base with no hard plastic parts to cause pressure, bruising or trauma to a baby's skin. Clik-FIX Soft PICC/Central securement device features a soft foam securement base with no hard plastic parts to cause pressure, bruising or trauma to the skin. Its universal design is compatible with most PICC and central lines.

"Improving the standard of care for patients is at the heart of all we do at B. Braun," said Jean-Claude Dubacher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, B. Braun Medical Inc. "The addition of the innovative Clik-FIX portfolio combined with our expertise and commercial capabilities ensures we will continue to meet our customers' evolving needs and extend our position as a leader in IV therapy," he added.

Starboard Medical is a woman co-owned medical device company focused on delivering superior medical devices that enhance patient care and improve patient outcomes.

"Clik-FIX devices were the result of a personal experience with an improperly secured IV catheter," said Kerry Edgar, President, Starboard Medical, Inc. "We're pleased that B. Braun, with its commercial capabilities and long history of IV therapy expertise, will bring the Clik-FIX device portfolio to more clinicians and more patients around the world."

Peripheral Vascular Access is the Most Common Invasive Procedure Performed in Healthcare

It is estimated that 380 million PIVCs are sold in the United States annually.1 In fact, hospital patients are more likely to get an IV than any other device, as over 80% of patients do.2

In hospitals today, 30.2% of PICC lines3 and up to 69% of PIVCs inserted fail.4 Collectively, this can lead to serious implications for patients, including increased length of stay and costs.5 Catheter stabilization has become a central means to improve outcomes.5

"Catheter securement is critical in proper stabilization to avoid potentially serious issues for patients," said Patrick Evangelista, RN, BSN, MSN, VA-BC. "Clik-FIX is a proven catheter securement platform that I use in my everyday practice, and its technical performance is demonstrated in my poster published at AVA 2022".

As a leader in infusion therapy, B. Braun is committed to raising the bar for patient care by delivering innovative products and programs that include clinical education and data collection. B. Braun has partnered with the Association for Vascular Access in a long-term collaboration to advance education and training on IV placement. Additionally,

B. Braun created the Peripheral Advantage® Program, which is designed to improve patients' experiences with peripheral IV therapy. This comprehensive program, available to any hospital in the U.S., combines clinical instruction, data-driven insights and advanced tools to empower nurses to achieve first-stick success and help prevent many of the complications associated with peripheral IV therapy.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is a leader in smart infusion therapy and safe and effective pharmacy products, patient and provider safety, and sustainable health solutions. Our purpose is to help providers constantly improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. With products and services created to help healthcare professionals focus on what matters most—their patients—we're uniquely positioned to help health systems succeed now and in the future. B. Braun is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes

B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®. The company employs 8,500 people at over 30 locations across North America.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.

iData Research. (2020). US Market Report Suite for Vascular Access Devices and Accessories

Rivera AM, Strauss KW, van Zundert AA, Mortier EP. Matching the peripheral intravenous catheter to the individual patient. Acta Anaesthesiol Belg. 2007;58(1):19-25.

Grau D, Clarivet B, Lotthé A, Bommart S, Parer S. Complications with peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) used in hospitalized patients and outpatients: a prospective cohort study. Antimicrob Resist Infect Control. 2017;6:18. Published 2017 Jan

Cooke, M., Ullman, A., Ray-Barruel, G., Wallis, M., Corley, A., Rickard, C. (2018). Not "just" an intravenous line: Consumer perspectives on peripheral intravenous cannulation (PIVC). An international cross-sectional survey of 25 countries. Plos One. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0193436

Helm RE, Klausner JD, Klemperer JD, FLint LM, Huang E. Accepted but unacceptable: peripheral IV catheter failure. J Infus Nurs. 2015 May-Jun;38(3):189-203. doi: 10.1097/NAN.0000000000000100. PMID: 25871866.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-braun-acquires-clik-fix-catheter-securement-devices-from-starboard-medical-301633531.html

SOURCE B. Braun Medical Inc.